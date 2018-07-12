Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board supervises the policy of the Executive Board and the general course of events in the company and the business connected with it, and assists the Executive Board by providing advice. In performing their duties, the members of the Supervisory Board are guided by the interests of the company and the undertaking connected with it and makes a balanced assessment of the interests of the stakeholders.

The Supervisory Board members

Supervisory Board members are appointed by the General Meeting upon nomination by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board in principal must nominate candidates recommended by the Employee Council (being ABN AMRO’s central works council) for one-third of the Supervisory Board members. The General Meeting can only withdraw confidence in full Supervisory Board but not dismiss individual members.

After their initial four-year terms, members of the Supervisory Board can be re-appointed twice. Any prospective member or re-appointee is required to meet the criteria as set out in the profile for the Supervisory Board, which is included in the Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Board​ (PDF 232 KB).

ABN AMRO and NLFI have agreed in the Relationship Agreement​ (PDF 361 KB) that, as long as NLFI directly or indirectly holds 10% or more of ABN AMRO’s issued share capital, it shall be given the opportunity to advise on the appointment of the chairman of the Supervisory Board by the Supervisory Board. Until that moment, the adoption of and any amendment to the profile for the Supervisory Board is subject to prior approval of NLFI.

Tom de Swaan

Tom de Swaan was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 12 July 2018.

Read the resume of Tom de Swaan​ (PDF 104 KB)

Arjen Dorland

Arjen Dorland was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 18 May 2016. As of 14 May 2019 Arjen Dorland was appointed Vice-Chairman.

Read the resume of Arjen Dorland​ (PDF 142 KB)

Laetitia Griffith

Laetitia Griffith was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 17 December 2019.

Read the resume of Laetitia Griffith​ (PDF 45 KB)

Michiel Lap

Michiel Lap was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 24 April 2019. 

Read the resume of Michiel Lap​ (PDF 19 KB)

Jurgen Stegmann

Jurgen Stegmann was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 12 August 2016. 

Read the resume of Jurgen Stegmann​ (PDF 20 KB)

Anna Storåkers

Anna Storåkers was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 24 April 2019. 

Read the resume of Anna Storåkers​ (PDF 63 KB)

Tjalling Tiemstra

Tjalling Tiemstra was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 18 May 2016. 

Read the resume of Tjalling Tiemstra​ (PDF 22 KB)

Former members Supervisory Board

Resumes

Resumes of the members of the Supervisory Board who left ABN AMRO are based upon information available at the time of resignation.

Annemieke Roobeek​ (PDF 22 KB)
Steven ten Have​ (PDF 21 KB)
Frederieke Leeflang​ (PDF 21 KB)
Olga Zoutendijk​ (PDF 20 KB)

Governance of Supervisory Board

The Resignation schedule of the Supervisory Board​ (PDF 97 KB) provides for information on the date of appointment, reappointment, appointment period and final date of resignation.

Committees

The Supervisory Board has installed four committees:

Audit Committee
The Audit Committee is tasked with the direct supervision of all matters relating to financial reporting and controlling. In doing so, it is responsible for supervising (and advising the complete Supervisory Board) in respect of, amongst other things, (i) the assessment of the principles of valuation and determination of results for the financial statements, (ii) internal control and financial reporting functions, (iii) internal and external audit, (iv) risk assessment of issues that could impact the financial reporting, (v) compliance with applicable laws and regulations, (vi) mediation between internal or external auditors and/or management, and (vii) reporting to the Supervisory Board.

Rules of procedure of the Audit Committee​ (PDF 118 KB)  

The Audit Committee is composed of Tjalling Tiemstra (chair), Michiel Lap, Jurgen Stegmann, and Tom de Swaan. 

Remuneration Committee
The Remuneration Committee is responsible for supervising (and advising the complete Supervisory Board) with regard to, amongst other things, (i) remuneration policies and execution thereof for members of the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board and selected members of senior management, and (ii) reporting on the execution of the remuneration policies through a remuneration report.

Rules of procedure of the Remuneration Committee​ (PDF 132 KB) 

The Remuneration Committee is composed of Arjen Dorland (chair), Laetitia Griffith, Michiel Lap, Anna Storåkers and Tom de Swaan. 

Selection & Nomination Committee
The Selection & Nomination Committee is responsible for supervising (and advising the complete Supervisory Board) with regard to, amongst other things, (i) the selection, appointments and reappointments regarding the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, (ii) succession plans of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, (iii) the knowledge, skills, experience, performance, size, composition and profile of both boards, and (iv) the performance of the members of both boards. 

Rules of procedure of the Selection & Nomination Committee​ (PDF 103 KB)

The Selection-, and Nomination Committee is composed of Tom de Swaan (chair), Arjen Dorland, Laetitia Griffith, Michiel Lap and Anna Storåkers.


Risk & Capital Committee
The Risk & Capital Committee is responsible for supervising (and advising the complete Supervisory Board) with respect to, amongst other things, (i) risk management and risk control (including pricing policies), (ii) compliance, (iii) the allocation of capital and liquidity, (iv) the bank’s risk appetite, (v) compliance with applicable laws and regulations (including codes of conduct and internal procedures), (vi) risk awareness within the bank, (vii) sound remuneration policies and practices in light of risk, capital, liquidity and expected earnings, (viii) proposing corrective and/or disciplinary measures against members of the Executive Board in the event of breach of applicable laws and regulations, and (ix) periodic review of the Group’s actual risk profile.

Rules of procedure of the Risk & Capital Committee​ (PDF 103 KB) 

The Risk & Capital Committee is composed of Jurgen Stegmann (chair), Arjen Dorland, Anna Storåkers, Tom de Swaan and Tjalling Tiemstra.