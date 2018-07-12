The Supervisory Board supervises the policy of the Executive Board and the general course of events in the company and the business connected with it, and assists the Executive Board by providing advice. In performing their duties, the members of the Supervisory Board are guided by the interests of the company and the undertaking connected with it and makes a balanced assessment of the interests of the stakeholders.

The Supervisory Board members

Supervisory Board members are appointed by the General Meeting upon nomination by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board in principal must nominate candidates recommended by the Employee Council (being ABN AMRO’s central works council) for one-third of the Supervisory Board members. The General Meeting can only withdraw confidence in full Supervisory Board but not dismiss individual members.



After their initial four-year terms, members of the Supervisory Board can be re-appointed twice. Any prospective member or re-appointee is required to meet the criteria as set out in the profile for the Supervisory Board, which is included in the Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Board​ (PDF 232 KB).



ABN AMRO and NLFI have agreed in the Relationship Agreement​ (PDF 361 KB) that, as long as NLFI directly or indirectly holds 10% or more of ABN AMRO’s issued share capital, it shall be given the opportunity to advise on the appointment of the chairman of the Supervisory Board by the Supervisory Board. Until that moment, the adoption of and any amendment to the profile for the Supervisory Board is subject to prior approval of NLFI.

Tom de Swaan

Tom de Swaan was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 12 July 2018.

Arjen Dorland

Arjen Dorland was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 18 May 2016. As of 14 May 2019 Arjen Dorland was appointed Vice-Chairman.

Laetitia Griffith

Laetitia Griffith was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 17 December 2019.

Michiel Lap

Michiel Lap was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 24 April 2019.

Jurgen Stegmann

Jurgen Stegmann was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 12 August 2016.



Read the resume of Jurgen Stegmann​ (PDF 20 KB)

Anna Storåkers

Anna Storåkers was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 24 April 2019.



Read the resume of Anna Storåkers​ (PDF 63 KB)

Tjalling Tiemstra

Tjalling Tiemstra was appointed to the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO on 18 May 2016.



Read the resume of Tjalling Tiemstra​ (PDF 22 KB)