Our purpose and strategy

Our purpose

At ABN AMRO we have a clear purpose: Banking for better, for generations to come. The shift towards sustainability is one of the most important challenges of our time. Supporting our clients at times that matter has always been our role, our responsibility. Together, we aim high and work towards lasting relationships that are relevant and responsible. Now and in the future. We want to be the bank that leads the way.

Our strategy

ABN AMRO's strategy builds on the goals set in our purpose: Banking for better, for generations to come. Our strategy goes far beyond financial value: we want to accelerate the transition to sustainability. We do this by supporting and advising our clients in order to facilitate their sustainability shift. Our commitment to clients, employees, investors and society calls for clear direction, focus and dedication.

Our strategy is based on three pillars:

Support our clients’ transition to sustainability

With concrete goals and decisive action in areas such as climate neutrality, the circular economy and social impact, we help clients in their transition to sustainable products and business models.

Reinvent the customer experience

By connecting with our clients, interacting with them and anticipating their needs, we create meaningful and intuitive end-to-end digital and personal experiences - for moments that matter.

Build a future-proof bank

Our employees are the foundation of a future-proof bank. That is why we nurture our energetic culture and continue to invest in can-do, client-focused thinking and doing.

