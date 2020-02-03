ABN AMRO in top 10% of most sustainable banks

According to the Sustainability Yearbook recently published by S&P Global in cooperation with RobecoSAM, ABN AMRO ranked among the top 10% of most sustainable banks worldwide in 2019. Based on this ranking, the bank has again been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, the most important benchmark for the bank’s sustainability performance.

With a score of 79 out of 100 points, the bank received the Bronze Class award for its efforts in sustainability. RobecoSAM, now a part of S&P Global, assesses the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of over 4,000 listed companies each year.

The Sustainability Yearbook notes that this score places ABN AMRO among 2020’s Sustainability Leaders. The bank is one of seven Dutch companies that have been awarded a gold, silver or bronze distinction. With this result, ABN AMRO falls short of its ambition to rank among the world’s top 5% of most sustainable banks.

The bank scored high in areas such as its climate strategy, human rights, privacy policy and philanthropy, but the report suggests there is room for improvement in the bank’s transparency, such as about its ambitions and its performance and impact in recent years. It would also like to see ABN AMRO provide more clarity about its lobbying and political activities.

Important benchmark

Investors and other stakeholders use ABN AMRO’s ranking in the DJSI to gain insight into the bank’s sustainability efforts. ABN AMRO itself also sees the index as an important benchmark. It is ABN AMRO’s ambition to rank among the top 5% of banks in 2020.