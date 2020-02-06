New magazine for sustainable businesses

To successfully implement reforms, we need a new way of thinking. No more knocking down buildings – it’s time to ‘harvest’ materials. Or to lease your washing machine instead of buying one. Thinking differently now that it’s a dire necessity – that’s the theme of the first issue of our sustainability magazine.

Download here: Sustainability magazine: Gains on all fronts​ (PDF 4 MB) (in Dutch only).

Climate change, resource scarcity and social inequality – our society faces major challenges. We need to reduce both our carbon emissions and our nitrogen footprint, and devote some serious attention to the climate.

Fred Bos, Director of Advisory Banking: “The climate crisis will ultimately only produce winners.”

That’s not as easy as it may seem. Sustainable entrepreneurs need a hefty dose of perseverance in the face of bureaucracy, a lack of understanding, ignorance and scepticism if they are to achieve their ambitions. In the first issue of this magazine, several ABN AMRO experts share their insights and vision of the transition to business sustainability, and sustainable entrepreneurs share their findings and give advice.

Boudewijn Vos, Echochain: “I’ve already given up three times. But the next day, I wake up and soldier on.”

Our purpose – ‘Banking for better, for generations to come’ — shows our true colours. We believe that our bank can make a significant contribution to creating a better world. We want to be relevant and responsible. Now and in the future.