Using Whatsapp
You can use WhatsApp to contact us with questions about basic service matters. We are available 24/7.
- Send your question or comment by WhatsApp using telephone number 020 - 343 3121.
- Our team is available 24/7. We will try to get back to you within 60 minutes.
We advise you to keep a few simple rules in mind:
- Do not share any privacy-sensitive information via WhatsApp. We will never ask you to send us financial details (account numbers, account balances, PIN codes, etc) via WhatsApp. If we need this information, we will ask you to contact us by phone.
- We will never send you unsolicited messages. Do not respond to any unsolicited WhatsApp messages that you receive from ABN AMRO: these might be phishing attempts. We will only ever contact you by WhatsApp if you contacted us first; we will never send you any unsolicited messages.
- Do you need advice, for example about a mortgage, pensions or investing? These questions cannot be handled via WhatsApp. Instead, call us at 0900 - 00 24 (from within The Netherlands, local charges) or +31 10 241 1720 (from outside the Netherlands).