Europa
Een overzicht van onze activiteiten in Europa:
ABN AMRO Belgium
Private Banking
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Roderveldlaan 5, b4
2600 Antwerp-Berchem
Belgium
+32 (0)3 222 0333
Website
Diamond & Jewellery Clients
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Belgium Branch
Diamond & Jewellery Clients
Pelikaanstraat 70-76
2018 Antwerp
Belgium
+32 (0)3 222 02 11
Website
International Desk
ABN AMRO International Desk
Pelikaanstraat 70-76
2018 Antwerp
Belgium
+32 (0)3 287 03 69
Website
Stater
Stater Belgium nv
Kanselarijstraat 17
1000 Brussels
Belgium
+32 (0)2 233 27 11
Website
Corporate Banking
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Belgium Branch
Pelikaanstraat 70-76
2018 Antwerp
Belgium
+32 (0)3 222 02 11
Private Banking
Neuflize OBC
3 avenue Hoche
75008 Paris
France
+33 (0)1 56 21 70 00
Website
International Desk
ABN AMRO International Desk
3 Avenue Hoche
75008 Paris
France
+33 1 56 21 71 03
Commercial Finance
ABN AMRO Commercial Finance
39 rue Anatole France
92535 Levallois Perret Cedex, Paris
France
+33 (0)1 41 49 93 93
Website
Clearing
ABN AMRO Clearing
3 avenue Hoche
75008 Paris
France
+33 (0)1 56 21 98 33
Website
Multi-management
ABN AMRO Investment Solutions
3, avenue Hoche
75008 Paris
France
+33 1 56218793
Website
Global Markets
3 avenue Hoche
75008 Paris
France
+33 (0)1 5621 7000
Corporate Banking
3 avenue Hoche
75008 Paris
France
+33 (0)1 56 21 98 33
Private Banking
Bethmann Bank AG
Bethmannstraße 7-9
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
+49 69 21777-0
Website
International Desk
ABN AMRO International Desk
Ulmenstrasse 23-25
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
+49 697 16 73 5124
Commercial Finance
ABN AMRO Commercial Finance
Gereonstraße 15-23
50670 Köln
Germany
+49 221 88887 0
Website
Lease
ABN AMRO Lease
Ulmenstraße 23-25
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
+49 69 716 735 509
Website
Clearing
ABN AMRO Clearing
Ulmenstraße 23-25
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
+49 69 716 735-0
Website
Moneyou
Moneyou Deutschland
+49 69 - 90 73 23 23
Website
International Card Services
International Card Services B.V.
Niederlassung Deutschland
Hamborner Straße 51
40472 Düsseldorf
Germany
+49 (0)211 - 69 15 2651
Website
Stater
Stater Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG
Theodor-Heuss-Ring 4
46397 Bocholt
Germany
+49 2871 23 7350
Website
Prospery
Bethmannstraße 7-9
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
+49 69 506 044 10
Website
Transportation & Logistics
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Athens Branch
38, Patriarchou Ioakim St.
P.C 106-75
Athens, Greece
+30 210 7227612
ABN AMRO Netherlands
Retail Banking
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Foppingadreef 22
1102 BS Amsterdam
The Netherlands
0900 0024 / +31 (0)10 241 1720
Website
Private Banking
ABN AMRO MeesPierson
Foppingadreef 22
1102 BS Amsterdam
The Netherlands
0800 0240734 / +31 (0)20 628 8866
Website
SME Banking
088 - 226 26 26 / +31 (0)10 241 1723
Website
Commercial Banking
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Gustav Mahlerlaan 10
1082 PP Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Commercial Finance
ABN AMRO Commercial Finance
Hambakenwetering 2
5231 DC 's-Hertogenbosch
The Netherlands
+31 (0)73 646 77 77
Lease
ABN AMRO Lease
Vliegend Hertlaan 77
3526 KT Utrecht
The Netherlands
+31 (0)30 290 64 06
Corporate & Institutional Banking
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Gustav Mahlerlaan 10
1082 PP Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Clearing
ABN AMRO Clearing
Gustav Mahlerlaan 10
1082 PP Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Website
Multi-management
ABN AMRO Investment Solutions
Gustav Mahlerlaan 10
1082 PP Amsterdam
The Netherlands
+31 (0)20 628 1574
Website
Moneyou
Moneyou
Science Park 404
1098 XH Amsterdam
The Netherlands
0800 - 666 3993
Website
International Card Services
International Card Services
Wisselwerking 32
1112 XP Diemen
The Netherlands
+31 (0)20 6 600 123
Website
Stater
Stater
Podium 1
3826 PA Amersfoort
The Netherlands
+31 (0) 33 450 9111
Website
Hypotheken Groep
ABN AMRO Hypotheken Groep
Ruimtevaart 24
3824 MX Amersfoort
The Netherlands
+31 (0) 33 750 4000
Website
ALFAM Consumer Credit
ALFAM Consumer Credit
Schoudermantel 2A
3981 AH Bunnik
The Netherlands
+31 (0) 30 659 65 00
Website
Transportation & Logistics
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Oslo Branch
Olav V Gate 5
N-0161 Oslo
Norway
+47 23 11 49 50
Natural Resources
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Oslo Branch
Olav V Gate 5
N-0161 Oslo
Norway
+47 23 11 49 50
Corporates
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Oslo Branch
Olav V Gate 5
N-0161 Oslo
Norway
+47 23 11 49 50
ABN AMRO United Kingdom
International Desk
ABN AMRO International Desk
5, Aldermanbury Square
EC2V 7HR London
United Kingdom
+44 303 192 9054
Corporate Banking
ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Website
Food & Retail
ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Website
Project Finance
ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Website
Structured Finance
ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Website
Escrow & Settlements
ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Website
Financial Institutions
ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Website
Global Markets
ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Website
Clearing
ABN AMRO Clearing
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Website
Commercial Finance
ABN AMRO Commercial Finance
Sheencroft House
10-12 Church Road
Haywards Heath
West Sussex RH16 3SN
United Kingdom
+44 (0)1444 441 717
Website
Lease
ABN AMRO Lease
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Website