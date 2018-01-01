Europa

Een overzicht van onze activiteiten in Europa:

Belgium

ABN AMRO Belgium

Private Banking

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Roderveldlaan 5, b4
2600 Antwerp-Berchem
Belgium
+32 (0)3 222 0333
Diamond & Jewellery Clients

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Belgium Branch
Diamond & Jewellery Clients
Pelikaanstraat 70-76
2018 Antwerp
Belgium
+32 (0)3 222 02 11
International Desk

ABN AMRO International Desk 
Pelikaanstraat 70-76
2018 Antwerp
Belgium
+32 (0)3 287 03 69
Stater

Stater Belgium nv
Kanselarijstraat 17
1000 Brussels
Belgium
+32 (0)2 233 27 11
Corporate Banking

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Belgium Branch
Pelikaanstraat 70-76
2018 Antwerp
Belgium
+32 (0)3 222 02 11

France

Private Banking

Neuflize OBC
3 avenue Hoche
75008 Paris
France
+33 (0)1 56 21 70 00
International Desk

ABN AMRO International Desk
3 Avenue Hoche
75008 Paris
France
+33 1 56 21 71 03

Commercial Finance

ABN AMRO Commercial Finance
39 rue Anatole France
92535 Levallois Perret Cedex, Paris
France
+33 (0)1 41 49 93 93
Clearing

ABN AMRO Clearing
3 avenue Hoche
75008 Paris
France
+33 (0)1 56 21 98 33
Multi-management

ABN AMRO Investment Solutions
3, avenue Hoche
75008 Paris
France
+33 1 56218793
Global Markets

3 avenue Hoche
75008 Paris
France
+33 (0)1 5621 7000

Corporate Banking

3 avenue Hoche
75008 Paris
France
+33 (0)1 56 21 98 33

Germany

Private Banking

Bethmann Bank AG
Bethmannstraße 7-9
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
+49 69 21777-0
International Desk

ABN AMRO International Desk
Ulmenstrasse 23-25
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
+49 697 16 73 5124

Commercial Finance

ABN AMRO Commercial Finance
Gereonstraße 15-23
50670 Köln
Germany
+49 221 88887 0
Lease

ABN AMRO Lease
Ulmenstraße 23-25
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
+49 69 716 735 509
Clearing

ABN AMRO Clearing
Ulmenstraße 23-25
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
+49 69 716 735-0 
Moneyou

Moneyou Deutschland
+49 69 - 90 73 23 23
International Card Services

International Card Services B.V.
Niederlassung Deutschland
Hamborner Straße 51
40472 Düsseldorf
Germany
+49 (0)211 - 69 15 2651
Stater

Stater Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG
Theodor-Heuss-Ring 4
46397 Bocholt
Germany
+49 2871 23 7350
Prospery

Bethmannstraße 7-9
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
+49 69 506 044 10
Greece

Transportation & Logistics

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Athens Branch
38, Patriarchou Ioakim St.
P.C 106-75
Athens, Greece
+30 210 7227612 

Netherlands

ABN AMRO Netherlands

Retail Banking

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Foppingadreef 22
1102 BS Amsterdam
The Netherlands
0900 0024 / +31 (0)10 241 1720
Private Banking

ABN AMRO MeesPierson
Foppingadreef 22
1102 BS Amsterdam
The Netherlands
0800 0240734 / +31 (0)20 628 8866
SME Banking


088 - 226 26 26 / +31 (0)10 241 1723
Commercial Banking

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Gustav Mahlerlaan 10
1082 PP Amsterdam
The Netherlands 

Commercial Finance

ABN AMRO Commercial Finance
Hambakenwetering 2
5231 DC 's-Hertogenbosch
The Netherlands
+31 (0)73 646 77 77 

Lease

ABN AMRO Lease
Vliegend Hertlaan 77
3526 KT Utrecht
The Netherlands
+31 (0)30 290 64 06

Corporate & Institutional Banking

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Gustav Mahlerlaan 10
1082 PP Amsterdam
The Netherlands 

Clearing

ABN AMRO Clearing
Gustav Mahlerlaan 10
1082 PP Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Multi-management

ABN AMRO Investment Solutions
Gustav Mahlerlaan 10
1082 PP Amsterdam
The Netherlands
+31 (0)20 628 1574
Moneyou

Moneyou
Science Park 404
1098 XH Amsterdam
The Netherlands
0800 - 666 3993
International Card Services

International Card Services
Wisselwerking 32
1112 XP Diemen
The Netherlands
+31 (0)20 6 600 123
Stater

Stater
Podium 1
3826 PA Amersfoort
The Netherlands
+31 (0) 33 450 9111
Hypotheken Groep

ABN AMRO Hypotheken Groep
Ruimtevaart 24
3824 MX Amersfoort
The Netherlands
+31 (0) 33 750 4000
ALFAM Consumer Credit

ALFAM Consumer Credit
Schoudermantel 2A
3981 AH Bunnik
The Netherlands
+31 (0) 30 659 65 00
Norway

Transportation & Logistics

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Oslo Branch
Olav V Gate 5
N-0161 Oslo
Norway
+47 23 11 49 50 

Natural Resources

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Oslo Branch
Olav V Gate 5
N-0161 Oslo
Norway
+47 23 11 49 50 

Corporates

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Oslo Branch
Olav V Gate 5
N-0161 Oslo
Norway
+47 23 11 49 50

United Kingdom

ABN AMRO United Kingdom

International Desk

ABN AMRO International Desk
5, Aldermanbury Square
EC2V 7HR London
United Kingdom
+44 303 192 9054

Corporate Banking

ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR                
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Food & Retail

ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR                
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Project Finance

ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR                
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Structured Finance

ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR                
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Escrow & Settlements

ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Financial Institutions

ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Global Markets

ABN AMRO Bank N.V., UK Branch
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Clearing

ABN AMRO Clearing
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR                
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
Commercial Finance

ABN AMRO Commercial Finance
Sheencroft House
10-12 Church Road
Haywards Heath
West Sussex RH16 3SN
United Kingdom 
+44 (0)1444 441 717
Lease

ABN AMRO Lease
4th and 5th floor
5 Aldermanbury Square
London EC2V 7HR                
United Kingdom
+44 203 192 9000
