Social impact
Human rights
Respecting human rights is central to everything we do at ABN AMRO. After all, we have a major impact on human rights with our five million retail clients and 400,000 business clients – positive and sometimes also negative. We can really make a difference by working extensively with clients, suppliers, investors, NGOs and players from academia and politics.
Social enterprise
Social entrepreneurs aim to achieve a social goal based on a profitable revenue model, primarily focusing on social returns in addition to financial gains. ABN AMRO provides both financial and practical support to social entrepreneurs. We invest in social enterprises and proactively bring our knowledge, financial expertise and network to bear.
Diversity and inclusion
We want our clients to recognise themselves in the company that we are. To achieve this, we have set ambitious goals: to increase the number of employees with disabilities or from non-Western backgrounds, to get more women at the top, and to be a company where everyone is comfortable expressing their sexual orientation. And we take action accordingly.