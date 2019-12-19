Covered bonds

The covered bond programme is being used to raise funding secured by segregated prime Dutch residential mortgages originated by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and its subsidiaries. This programme is UCITS eligible and registered with the Dutch Central Bank. Issuances under this programme are CRD compliant.

Programme size

EUR 40bn

Ratings

Aaa/AAA

Latest update

19 December 2019

Arranger

ABN AMRO

Dealer

ABN AMRO

Documentation

Base Prospectus 10 July 2019​ (PDF 3 MB)

CB Base Prospectus 1st supplement 8 August 2019​ (PDF 134 KB)

CB Base Prospectus 1st supplement 15 November 2019​ (PDF 133 KB)

CB Base Prospectus 3rd supplement 19 December 2019​ (PDF 130 KB)

CB Base Prospectus 4rd supplement 13 February 2020​ (PDF 184 KB)

Documents incorporated by reference:

Financial Disclosures

Press Releases

Articles of Association​ (PDF 152 KB)

Benchmarks

XS2101336316​ (PDF 186 KB) (EUR 2.0bn, due 14 Jan 2035)

XS1985004370​ (PDF 188 KB) (EUR 0.1bn, due Apr 2039)

XS1985004370​ (PDF 185 KB) ((EUR 0.75bn, due Apr 2039)

XS1933815455​ (PDF 420 KB) (EUR 0.75bn, due Jan 2034)

XS1805353734​ (PDF 253 KB) (EUR 1.25bn, due Apr 2038)

XS1747670922​ (PDF 250 KB) (EUR 2.00 bn, due Jan 2033)

XS1645503621​ (PDF 133 KB) (EUR 1.25 bn, due Jan 2037)

XS1548458014​ (PDF 132 KB) (EUR 0.75 bn, due Jan 2037)

XS1548458014​ (PDF 128 KB) (EUR 2 bn, due Jan 2032)

XS1548493946​ (PDF 128 KB) (EUR 0.25 bn, due Jan 2037)

XS1020769748​ (PDF 152 KB) (EUR 1.5 bn, due Jan 2024)

XS0968926757​ (PDF 151 KB) (EUR 1.5 bn, due Sep 2023)

XS0576912124​ (PDF 144 KB) (EUR 1,25 bn, due Jan 2018)

XS0576912124 Tap​ (PDF 134 KB) (EUR 0.3 bn, due Jan 2018)

XS0289334368​ (PDF 147 KB) (EUR 1.5 bn, due March 2017)

XS0519053184​ (PDF 149 KB) (EUR 1.5 bn, due June 2020)

XS0519053184 Tap​ (PDF 153 KB) (EUR 0.5 bn, due June 2020)

XS0543370430​ (PDF 163 KB) (EUR 1.5 bn, due Sept 2022)

XS0613145712​ (PDF 132 KB) (EUR 2 bn, due April 2021)

XS0732631824​ (PDF 241 KB) (EUR 1 bn, due Jan 2022)

XS0810731637​ (PDF 133 KB) (EUR 1.5 bn, due Jul 2019)

XS1298431799​ (PDF 128 KB) (EUR 1.5 bn, due Sep 2030)

XS1344751968​ (PDF 76 KB)  (EUR 1.25 bn, due Jan 2026)

XS1394791492​ (PDF 141 KB) (EUR 2.25 bn, due April 2031)

