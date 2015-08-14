Sustainable improvements thanks to stakeholder engagement
At ABN AMRO, we are aware of our impact as a financial services provider and we respond to the needs of society by engaging constructively with our stakeholders. As we want to contribute to restoring trust in the banking industry, we take the wishes and opinions of others seriously. It is only by knowing what is going on in the world around us that we can strike a balance between the interests of all our stakeholders.
Two-way street
We engage with our stakeholders on an ongoing basis. Whether groups or individuals, they all have an interest in our activities, products or services. Among our stakeholders are clients and non-governmental organisations, but also regulators and shareholders. They influence the targets ABN AMRO sets itself with a view to achieving its goal of being a better bank contributing to a better world. That is why it is so important that we communicate openly and transparently with our stakeholders.
Relevance to society
Every year we ask our stakeholders which themes they consider to be relevant and what they want to discuss. Based on these discussions, we draw up a plan of action, we monitor progress and we report the results of our efforts. ABN AMRO sets great store by a professional approach to stakeholder engagement. Please find below the relevant reports.
-
Stakeholder dialogue E&S impact lending and investments (PDF 513 KB)
The first report concerns the dialogue about the social and environmental impact of ABN AMRO's financing activities and investment advice, which took place in June 2015.
-
Stakeholder dialogue Security, Stability and Privacy on financial transactions (PDF 504 KB)
The second report covers the dialogue about safety, stability and privacy of financial transactions, held in September 2015.
-
Stakeholder dialogue on integrity, trust and responsible taxation (PDF 498 KB)
The third and final stakeholder dialogue of 2015 was held in November and covered the topics of integrity, trust and responsible taxation.
-
Stakeholder dialogue on climate (PDF 447 KB)
The first stakeholder dialogue of 2016 was held in June and covered the topic climate.
-
Client dialogue on agri value chain (PDF 149 KB)
The client dialogue in 2016 covered the topics human rights and the agri value chain.
-
Stakeholder dialogue on Labour Rights and Labour Exploitation (PDF 515 KB)
In September 2016 ABN AMRO facilitated a stakeholder dialogue on the topics of Labour Rights and Labour Exploitation.
-
Stakeholder dialogue on privacy
In 2017 ABN AMRO held a stakeholder dialogue on the subject of privacy.
-
Stakeholder dialogue on natural resources and biodiversity
In October 2017 ABN AMRO has organised a stakeholder dialogue on the subject of natural capital and biodiversity.
-
Stakeholder dialogue on human rights governance, Statement & 2018 Report (PDF 109 KB)
In September 2018 ABN AMRO has organised a stakeholder dialogue on its Human Rights Programme.
-
Stakeholder dialogue on Human Rights Programme 2019 (PDF 112 KB)
In October 2019 ABN AMRO has organised a stakeholder dialogue on its Human Rights Programme.