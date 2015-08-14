At ABN AMRO, we are aware of our impact as a financial services provider and we respond to the needs of society by engaging constructively with our stakeholders. As we want to contribute to restoring trust in the banking industry, we take the wishes and opinions of others seriously. It is only by knowing what is going on in the world around us that we can strike a balance between the interests of all our stakeholders.

Two-way street

We engage with our stakeholders on an ongoing basis. Whether groups or individuals, they all have an interest in our activities, products or services. Among our stakeholders are clients and non-governmental organisations, but also regulators and shareholders. They influence the targets ABN AMRO sets itself with a view to achieving its goal of being a better bank contributing to a better world. That is why it is so important that we communicate openly and transparently with our stakeholders.

Relevance to society

Every year we ask our stakeholders which themes they consider to be relevant and what they want to discuss. Based on these discussions, we draw up a plan of action, we monitor progress and we report the results of our efforts. ABN AMRO sets great store by a professional approach to stakeholder engagement. Please find below the relevant reports.