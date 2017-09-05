Circular Economy
Future-proofing your company
Looking to make your company sustainable and future-proof? We run business innovation workshops to team up with entrepreneurs to explore ways to integrate circularity in daily operational processes.Read about our business innovation workshops
Walking the talk: Circl
On 5 September 2017, Circl, ABN AMRO’s multi-purpose pavilion, opened its doors. Built on a circular vision, it puts high-grade re-use of materials centre stage, aims for energy-neutral use and produces hardly any waste.Read more about Circl
Offices turning circular
Our own office buildings are quite sustainable as it is, but a lot is about to change going forward. Of course, personal contact, our expertise and digital convenience will always take centre stage, but we will also refurbish and furnish our offices and branches as sustainably and circularly as we can. We do this by using materials that have been given a second life.Read how we do this