Contact us

Customer Service

Do you have a question, comment or complaint about our products and services in the Netherlands, internet banking, branches or ATMs? Just get in touch with our Customer Service desk. We are ready to help you, 24/7. Feel free to use one of these channels, even if you are not a client of ABN AMRO.

0900 - 0024 (local charges)

+31 10 241 1720 (from outside the Netherlands)


Branch finder

Our branch finder offers you an easy way to find our branches and ATMs in the Netherlands, and includes information on branch business hours.

WhatsApp

Find out more about using WhatsApp

Facebook

Follow us on Facebook

Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

LinkedIn

Follow us on LinkedIn

Contact numbers for services


From the Netherlands From outside the Netherlands
ABN AMRO creditcard 020 - 66 00 123  +31 20 660 01 23 
Stand-By Service customers
Help with theft or loss of registered items. For retail customers who have activated the Stand-By Service.		 0800 - 0701
(local charges)		 +31 20 651 59 27
(collect call)
ABN AMRO Emergency service
Help with emergencies outside the Netherlands, for customers with an ABN AMRO travel and/or cancellation insurance.		 026 - 400 23 45
(collect call optional)		 +31 26 400 23 45
(collect call optional)

Retail

Our customer service can help you with general questions. For more specific questions, for example about mortgages, investments or insurance, we have dedicated customer service desks. We also have dedicated service desks for English speaking clients, expats or non-residents. Please see the customer service overview for further information and contact details.

Private Banking Netherlands

ABN AMRO MeesPierson provides services to high net worth individuals. Services with a personal touch. As a client of ABN AMRO MeesPierson, you have your own banker, but our team at Private Assistance are there to help you with your daily banking affairs.

Private Banking International

ABN AMRO Private Banking is a modern private bank, internationally present and locally involved. We achieve this through a strong multi-domestic private banking model that includes prestigious private banks such as ABN AMRO MeesPierson in the Netherlands, Bethmann Bank in Germany and Neuflize OBC in France. We have a leading position in Europe.

Corporate Banking

Would you like more information about our products and services? Or would you like to make an appointment? For these and other questions, please call one of our consultants via the numbers below. We are happy to help.

Commercial turnover up to 2.5 million euros

Commercial turnover over 2.5 million euros

International

ABN AMRO offers a full range of innovative services to our retail, private and commercial clients, not just in the Netherlands but wherever their business takes them. For further information and contact details, see our International page.

Press Office

Journalists and editors who would like more information on ABN AMRO are welcome to contact the Press Office.

Customers, suppliers and other associates of the bank can call +31 10 241 1720.

Contact details Press Office

Applicants

Contact one of our Talent Acquisition Specialists if you have any questions about a vacancy or about working at ABN AMRO in general.

Contact details of our specialists

Whistleblowing

ABN AMRO has in place a procedure for third parties who wish to report concerns about potential irregularities.

To do so, please use our contact form or call us at telephone number +31 20 343 8792.

You can file your report in Dutch or English. Reports in other languages will not be processed.

More information about Whistleblowing

Complaints

Are you disappointed with any of our services? Please let us know, because we want you to be satisfied.

More information on making a complaint