ABN AMRO’s Green Bonds are senior unsecured bonds which rank pari passu with all other senior bonds of the issuer and are issued out of the Euro Medium Term Notes programme.

In addition, ABN AMRO wants to take a leading role in the development and growth of the green bond market by actively promoting and implementing important initiatives such as the Climate Bond Initiative standards, Green Bond Principles and the ‘harmonized reporting framework’.

ABN AMRO’s sustainability strategy is to be a better bank that contributes to a better world. Part of this strategy is to be positively recognised on sustainability and transparency. In line with these ambitions, our green bond framework includes commitments to amongst others: pre-issuance impact reporting, quarterly allocation reporting, and annual impact reporting.

