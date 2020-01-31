ABN AMRO lead sponsor of Young Impact Day: “We’re eager to support our society’s game changers”

ABN AMRO is continuously on the lookout for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, investments and initiatives with a positive impact on society. One initiative we now endorse is Young Impact. ABN AMRO is to be the lead sponsor of Young Impact Day 2020, when tens of thousands of young people will join forces to make the world a better place. “Through Young Impact, we can contribute our knowledge, resources and network to help young idealists on the road to success. Young Impact is working towards a sustainable, socially responsible future, a goal we are only too happy to support,” says Sander Bestevaar, ABN AMRO’s Head of Brand Activation and Events.

Young Impact Day

Young Impact Day is meant to be the youth’s’ very own nationwide day of action, a day on which they use their talents to make an impact with regard to relevant themes like climate, equality, loneliness or bullying. On 5 June 2020, young people all over the Netherlands will be standing up for the things that matter to them. Either by coming to the Young Impact Festival in Jaarbeurs Utrecht, or by getting involved in activities in their own communities. On Young Impact Day, the focus will be on five mega-challenges presented by five Dutch celebrities. As lead sponsor, ABN AMRO is going to back one of these challenges, the one centering on equality. This ties in well with the bank’s established track record in the promotion of diversity and inclusion.

Exceptional drive

ABN AMRO believes in ambitious people with a strong drive to achieve their goals. Bestevaar explains, “Sponsoring gives us a platform to communicate our bank’s story and its mission. This partnership with Young Impact is a case in point. In line with our purpose - 'Banking for better for generations to come' - and our sponsoring activation theme “Exceptional Drive”, we enter into partnerships with our game changers: those who go on where others give up and who use their energy and creativity to make the world a better place.”

Young Impact

Cooperation

Young Impact is an initiative of Dutch youth organisations NJR, NLvoorelkaar, Wij zijn JONG and CJP.