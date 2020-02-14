ABN AMRO and Stichting Euribar reach agreement on Euribor-linked mortgages

ABN AMRO and the foundation Stichting Euribar have reached an agreement on a settlement for clients with Euribor-Woninghypotheek mortgages.

The key points of the agreement are:

Compensation for the past: 62.5% of the increases in the margin charge in 2009 and 2012, until latest 1 April 2019. Clients will also receive statutory interest on the compensation.

Future certainty: until 1/1/2025, the Euribor margin charge will remain fixed at the current Euribor margin charge of 1.0% (the rate from 2012). This will offer the bank’s clients certainty for the years ahead. Beyond 1/1/2025, the margin charge may be raised to a maximum of 1.2%; however, this will be allowed only if it is justified. ABN AMRO will announce its intention to raise the margin charge ahead of time, and will provide a clear explanation of its grounds.

A large number of clients with a Euribor-Woninghypotheek mortgage will be eligible. These clients will receive a personal offer that reflects their situation.

Background

In 2009 and in 2012, ABN AMRO raised the margin charge on its Euribor-linked mortgage product Euribor-Woninghypotheek, to reflect market conditions. The bank has also lowered the margin charge on several occasions since then, for the same reason.

Some of the bank’s clients objected to the increases however, and formed foundations to take the issue to court. The District Court of Amsterdam handed down its judgment on 11 November 2015, which ABN AMRO appealed. On 19 December 2017, the Court of Appeal of Amsterdam rendered judgment on the appeal, and ABN AMRO took the matter to the Dutch Supreme Court. The Supreme Court set aside the Court of Appeal’s judgment on 22 November 2019, and remitted the matter to another Court of Appeal.

Following the Supreme Court’s judgment, ABN AMRO and the foundations entered into negotiations to reach a settlement and avoid drawing out the proceedings further, and to provide certainty for the bank’s clients. On 13 February, these negotiations resulted in an agreement with Stichting Euribar.

ABN AMRO recognised a provision for this matter as early as in 2015 and 2017.